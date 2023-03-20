Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast Sunny with mild temperatures. The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for mild temperatures and sunny skies. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

The Boston weather forecast for the first full day of spring will feature mild, pleasant conditions.

Forecasters are calling for sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s, according to forecasters.

Wednesday looks like a mostly cloudy day with highs around 50 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Sunny Sunny 52° 37°

Tue Sunny Sunny 60° 39°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 51° 44°

Thu Showers Showers 55° 45°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 47° 37°

Sat Rain to snow Rain to snow 42° 36°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 49° 36° Down Arrow