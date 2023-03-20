Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

Sunny with mild temperatures.

A morning runner at Pleasure Bay in South Boston.
The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for mild temperatures and sunny skies. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for the first full day of spring will feature mild, pleasant conditions.

Forecasters are calling for sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s, according to forecasters.

Wednesday looks like a mostly cloudy day with highs around 50 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 20
    Sunny
    Sunny
    52° 37°
  • Tue March 21
    Sunny
    Sunny
    60° 39°
  • Wed March 22
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    51° 44°
  • Thu March 23
    Showers
    Showers
    55° 45°
  • Fri March 24
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    47° 37°
  • Sat March 25
    Rain to snow
    Rain to snow
    42° 36°
  • Sun March 26
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    49° 36°