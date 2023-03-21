Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for dry but slightly cooler conditions.
Forecasters are expecting mostly cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the low 50s.
Showers are possible on Thursday as temperatures remain mild.
