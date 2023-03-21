Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast Mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s. The Boston weather forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for dry but slightly cooler conditions.

Forecasters are expecting mostly cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the low 50s.

Showers are possible on Thursday as temperatures remain mild.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 57° 40°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 51° 45°

Thu Showers Showers 55° 45°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 50° 37°

Sat Rain to snow Rain to snow 42° 36°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 49° 36°

Mon Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 51° 36° Down Arrow