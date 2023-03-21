Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

People stroll through Lynch Park in Beverly.
The Boston weather forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for dry but slightly cooler conditions.

Forecasters are expecting mostly cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the low 50s.

Showers are possible on Thursday as temperatures remain mild.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 21
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    57° 40°
  • Wed March 22
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    51° 45°
  • Thu March 23
    Showers
    Showers
    55° 45°
  • Fri March 24
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    50° 37°
  • Sat March 25
    Rain to snow
    Rain to snow
    42° 36°
  • Sun March 26
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    49° 36°
  • Mon March 27
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    51° 36°