Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

Boston weather: A pedestrian protects himself from the early morning rain in Post Office Square
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for showers with mild temperatures. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday is calling for mild temperatures and wet conditions.

Forecasters expect widespread scattered showers and gusty winds along with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Pleasant weather returns on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 22
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    47° 43°
  • Thu March 23
    Showers
    Showers
    58° 45°
  • Fri March 24
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    53° 37°
  • Sat March 25
    Rain to snow
    Rain to snow
    40° 36°
  • Sun March 26
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    51° 36°
  • Mon March 27
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    52° 36°
  • Tue March 28
    Showers
    Showers
    47° 34°