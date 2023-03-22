Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday is calling for mild temperatures and wet conditions.
Forecasters expect widespread scattered showers and gusty winds along with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Pleasant weather returns on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s.
