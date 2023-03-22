Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for showers with mild temperatures. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday is calling for mild temperatures and wet conditions.

Forecasters expect widespread scattered showers and gusty winds along with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Pleasant weather returns on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 47° 43°

Thu Showers Showers 58° 45°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 53° 37°

Sat Rain to snow Rain to snow 40° 36°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 51° 36°

Mon Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 52° 36°

Tue Showers Showers 47° 34° Down Arrow