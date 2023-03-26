Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast Partly sunny with highs in the 40s and 50s. The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for a mix of sun and clouds. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for pleasant late-March conditions.

Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Showers are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Dry weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 57° 39°

Mon Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 52° 37°

Tue Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 47° 36°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 51° 35°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 47° 32°

Fri Cloudy Cloudy 48° 44°

Sat Rain Rain 52° 39° Down Arrow