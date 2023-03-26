Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for pleasant late-March conditions.
Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Showers are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Dry weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday.
