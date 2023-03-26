Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast

Partly sunny with highs in the 40s and 50s.

People go for a brisk winter walk with a dog along a breakwater in Squantum with Boston in the background.
The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for a mix of sun and clouds. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for pleasant late-March conditions.

Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Showers are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Dry weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 26
    Intermittent clouds
    57° 39°
  • Mon March 27
    Partly sunny with showers
    52° 37°
  • Tue March 28
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    47° 36°
  • Wed March 29
    Intermittent clouds
    51° 35°
  • Thu March 30
    Mostly sunny
    47° 32°
  • Fri March 31
    Cloudy
    48° 44°
  • Sat April 01
    Rain
    52° 39°