Weather Boston weather: Here's what to expect from Tuesday's forecast

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for raw, sometimes rainy conditions.

Forecasters are predicting periods of rain during the morning into the afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the low 40s in many locations.

Wednesday will be milder with a mix of sun and clouds with chances for precipitation overnight into Thursday morning.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 54° 37°

Tue Rain Rain 43° 35°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 50° 35°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 45° 32°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 48° 42°

Sat Rain Rain 59° 39°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 48° 38° Down Arrow