Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

Cool with periods of rain.

Rain in Boston in the early morning
The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for rain during the morning and into the afternoon. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for raw, sometimes rainy conditions.

Forecasters are predicting periods of rain during the morning into the afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the low 40s in many locations.

Wednesday will be milder with a mix of sun and clouds with chances for precipitation overnight into Thursday morning.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 27
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    54° 37°
  • Tue March 28
    Rain
    Rain
    43° 35°
  • Wed March 29
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    50° 35°
  • Thu March 30
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    45° 32°
  • Fri March 31
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    48° 42°
  • Sat April 01
    Rain
    Rain
    59° 39°
  • Sun April 02
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    48° 38°