Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Plenty of sunshine with highs in the 50s.

People enjoying a mild, early-spring day outside.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for sunny skies and mild temperatures. JIm Davis/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for dry, pleasant conditions.

Forecasters expect plenty of sunshine, light winds, and high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Overnight rain could change over to a few snow showers ahead of a mostly sunny, cool day on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 28
    Rain
    43° 34°
  • Wed March 29
    Intermittent clouds
    51° 34°
  • Thu March 30
    Mostly sunny
    43° 30°
  • Fri March 31
    Showers
    48° 40°
  • Sat April 01
    Rain
    59° 39°
  • Sun April 02
    Mostly sunny
    48° 36°
  • Mon April 03
    Intermittent clouds
    52° 44°