Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Here's what to expect from Wednesday's forecast Plenty of sunshine with highs in the 50s. The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for sunny skies and mild temperatures. JIm Davis/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for dry, pleasant conditions.

Forecasters expect plenty of sunshine, light winds, and high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Overnight rain could change over to a few snow showers ahead of a mostly sunny, cool day on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain Rain 43° 34°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 51° 34°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 43° 30°

Fri Showers Showers 48° 40°

Sat Rain Rain 59° 39°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 48° 36°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 52° 44° Down Arrow