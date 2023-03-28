Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for dry, pleasant conditions.
Forecasters expect plenty of sunshine, light winds, and high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
Overnight rain could change over to a few snow showers ahead of a mostly sunny, cool day on Thursday.
