Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

Cool with rain arriving in the afternoon.

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for rain to begin during the afternoon.

By Jack Pickell

The weather forecast in Boston for the last day of March calls for cool temperatures and late-day rain.

Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies during the morning with showers arriving during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 40s.

Rain will continue Friday night and during the day on Saturday when highs will reach the low 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  Today March 30
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    41° 30°
  Fri March 31
    Mostly cloudy with showers 48° 42°
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    48° 42°
  Sat April 01
    Rain
    Rain
    63° 39°
  Sun April 02
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    48° 33°
  Mon April 03
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    54° 44°
  Tue April 04
    Showers
    Showers
    57° 44°
  Wed April 05
    Overcast
    Overcast
    58° 51°