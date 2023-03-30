Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
The weather forecast in Boston for the last day of March calls for cool temperatures and late-day rain.
Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies during the morning with showers arriving during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 40s.
Rain will continue Friday night and during the day on Saturday when highs will reach the low 60s.
