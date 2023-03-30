Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast Cool with rain arriving in the afternoon. The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for rain to begin during the afternoon. Craig F. Walker/Boston Globe

The weather forecast in Boston for the last day of March calls for cool temperatures and late-day rain.

Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies during the morning with showers arriving during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 40s.

Rain will continue Friday night and during the day on Saturday when highs will reach the low 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 41° 30°

Fri Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 48° 42°

Sat Rain Rain 63° 39°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 48° 33°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 54° 44°

Tue Showers Showers 57° 44°

Wed Overcast Overcast 58° 51° Down Arrow