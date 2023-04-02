Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast

Milder with a mix of sun and clouds

The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for a mix of sun and clouds. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for a bit of a warmup along with dry conditions.

Forecasters expect a breezy day with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the 50s in many spots.

Scattered showers are possible on Tuesday which will also see highs in the 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 02
    Sunny
    46° 31°
  • Mon April 03
    Intermittent clouds
    54° 46°
  • Tue April 04
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    54° 42°
  • Wed April 05
    Showers
    45° 43°
  • Thu April 06
    Showers
    66° 46°
  • Fri April 07
    Partly sunny
    55° 36°
  • Sat April 08
    Mostly sunny
    54° 39°