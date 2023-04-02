Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast Milder with a mix of sun and clouds The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for a mix of sun and clouds. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for a bit of a warmup along with dry conditions.

Forecasters expect a breezy day with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the 50s in many spots.

Scattered showers are possible on Tuesday which will also see highs in the 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Sunny Sunny 46° 31°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 54° 46°

Tue Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 54° 42°

Wed Showers Showers 45° 43°

Thu Showers Showers 66° 46°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 55° 36°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 54° 39° Down Arrow