Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for a bit of a warmup along with dry conditions.
Forecasters expect a breezy day with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the 50s in many spots.
Scattered showers are possible on Tuesday which will also see highs in the 50s.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.