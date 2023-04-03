Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast A mild, mostly gray day. The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for clouds and mild temperatures. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday looks mild and mostly gray.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies with slight chances for showers during the morning. Highs will be in the mid 50s with higher temperatures possible south of the Mass. Pike.

More scattered showers are expected on Wednesday along with cooler temperatures.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 53° 45°

Tue Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 56° 40°

Wed Rain Rain 42° 42°

Thu Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 68° 46°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 58° 36°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 51° 39°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 58° 46° Down Arrow