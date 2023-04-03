Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday looks mild and mostly gray.
Forecasters expect cloudy skies with slight chances for showers during the morning. Highs will be in the mid 50s with higher temperatures possible south of the Mass. Pike.
More scattered showers are expected on Wednesday along with cooler temperatures.
