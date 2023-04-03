Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

A mild, mostly gray day.

Boston weather -- Tate the one year old Golden Retriever had Pleasure Bay and his ball all to himself.
The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for clouds and mild temperatures. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday looks mild and mostly gray.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies with slight chances for showers during the morning. Highs will be in the mid 50s with higher temperatures possible south of the Mass. Pike.

More scattered showers are expected on Wednesday along with cooler temperatures.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  Today April 03
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    53° 45°
  Tue April 04
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    56° 40°
  Wed April 05
    Rain
    Rain
    42° 42°
  Thu April 06
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    68° 46°
  Fri April 07
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    58° 36°
  Sat April 08
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    51° 39°
  Sun April 09
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    58° 46°