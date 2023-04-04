Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast A cool, raw day. The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for cool, raw conditions. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for cool and raw conditions.

Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies with patchy fog, drizzle, and chances for showers. High temperatures will only reach the low 40s.

Thursday looks milder with more clouds and chances for showers or thunderstorms.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 54° 41°

Wed Rain Rain 43° 39°

Thu Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 68° 48°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 55° 34°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 51° 37°

Sun Sunny Sunny 59° 41°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 60° 47° Down Arrow