Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

A cool, raw day.

Boston weather -- A woman uses a pedestrian bridge as fog rests over Stuart Street in Boston.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for cool, raw conditions. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for cool and raw conditions.

Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies with patchy fog, drizzle, and chances for showers. High temperatures will only reach the low 40s.

Thursday looks milder with more clouds and chances for showers or thunderstorms.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 04
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    54° 41°
  • Wed April 05
    Rain
    Rain
    43° 39°
  • Thu April 06
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    68° 48°
  • Fri April 07
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    55° 34°
  • Sat April 08
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    51° 37°
  • Sun April 09
    Sunny
    Sunny
    59° 41°
  • Mon April 10
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    60° 47°