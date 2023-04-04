Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for cool and raw conditions.
Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies with patchy fog, drizzle, and chances for showers. High temperatures will only reach the low 40s.
Thursday looks milder with more clouds and chances for showers or thunderstorms.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.