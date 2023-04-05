Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast Mild afternoon temperatures. The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for very mild temperatures. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday will feature periods of showers along with some extremely mild temperatures.

Forecasters are calling for morning fog, drizzle, and scattered showers early followed by partially clearing skies. High temperatures could reach the mid to upper 70s away from the coast. Expect highs in the 60s along the coast.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening ahead of a dry, cooler day on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Cloudy Cloudy 44° 40°

Thu Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 69° 49°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 58° 34°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 48° 37°

Sun Sunny Sunny 50° 39°

Mon Sunny Sunny 60° 45°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 67° 51° Down Arrow