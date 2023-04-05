Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday will feature periods of showers along with some extremely mild temperatures.
Forecasters are calling for morning fog, drizzle, and scattered showers early followed by partially clearing skies. High temperatures could reach the mid to upper 70s away from the coast. Expect highs in the 60s along the coast.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening ahead of a dry, cooler day on Friday.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.