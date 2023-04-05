Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

Mild afternoon temperatures.

Boston weather -- People enjoying a mild, early-spring day outside.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for very mild temperatures. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday will feature periods of showers along with some extremely mild temperatures.

Forecasters are calling for morning fog, drizzle, and scattered showers early followed by partially clearing skies. High temperatures could reach the mid to upper 70s away from the coast. Expect highs in the 60s along the coast.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening ahead of a dry, cooler day on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 05
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    44° 40°
  • Thu April 06
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    69° 49°
  • Fri April 07
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    58° 34°
  • Sat April 08
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    48° 37°
  • Sun April 09
    Sunny
    Sunny
    50° 39°
  • Mon April 10
    Sunny
    Sunny
    60° 45°
  • Tue April 11
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    67° 51°