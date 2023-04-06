Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast Partly sunny and cool. The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for partly sunny skies. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for dry, cool conditions.

Forecasters expect partly sunny skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the 50s.

Saturday and Sunday look sunny, but highs will only reach the 40s and 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 50° 50°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 58° 33°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 48° 34°

Sun Sunny Sunny 50° 39°

Mon Sunny Sunny 60° 45°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 67° 51°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 71° 53° Down Arrow