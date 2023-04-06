Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

Partly sunny and cool.

Boston weather --The setting sun warms the stone railings on the John W. Weeks Footbridge as rowers glide under on the Charles River.
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for partly sunny skies. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for dry, cool conditions.

Forecasters expect partly sunny skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the 50s.

Saturday and Sunday look sunny, but highs will only reach the 40s and 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 06
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    50° 50°
  • Fri April 07
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    58° 33°
  • Sat April 08
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    48° 34°
  • Sun April 09
    Sunny
    Sunny
    50° 39°
  • Mon April 10
    Sunny
    Sunny
    60° 45°
  • Tue April 11
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    67° 51°
  • Wed April 12
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    71° 53°