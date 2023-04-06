Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for dry, cool conditions.
Forecasters expect partly sunny skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the 50s.
Saturday and Sunday look sunny, but highs will only reach the 40s and 50s.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.