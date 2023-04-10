Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for unseasonably mild conditions.
Forecasters expect a breezy day with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s in many spots.
Wednesday looks like a mostly cloudy day with highs in the 60s.
