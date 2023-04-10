Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

Highs will reach the 70s in many spots.

Boston weather -- People enjoying a mild, early-spring day outside.
The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for temperatures in the 70s. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for unseasonably mild conditions.

Forecasters expect a breezy day with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s in many spots.

Wednesday looks like a mostly cloudy day with highs in the 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  Today April 10
    Sunny
    Sunny
    60° 48°
  Tue April 11
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    74° 56°
  Wed April 12
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    68° 53°
  Thu April 13
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    72° 60°
  Fri April 14
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    82° 55°
  Sat April 15
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    66° 52°
  Sun April 16
    Overcast
    Overcast
    64° 53°