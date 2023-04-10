Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast Highs will reach the 70s in many spots. The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for temperatures in the 70s. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for unseasonably mild conditions.

Forecasters expect a breezy day with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s in many spots.

Wednesday looks like a mostly cloudy day with highs in the 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Sunny Sunny 60° 48°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 74° 56°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 68° 53°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 72° 60°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 82° 55°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 66° 52°

Sun Overcast Overcast 64° 53° Down Arrow