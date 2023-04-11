Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Mild weather continues.

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for continued mild temperatures. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday is calling for continued warmth across the region.

Forecasters expect a mostly cloudy, breezy day with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the mid 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 11
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    75° 58°
  • Wed April 12
    Mostly cloudy
    70° 53°
  • Thu April 13
    Mostly sunny
    76° 63°
  • Fri April 14
    Intermittent clouds
    79° 53°
  • Sat April 15
    Mostly cloudy
    59° 49°
  • Sun April 16
    Cloudy
    58° 48°
  • Mon April 17
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    63° 48°