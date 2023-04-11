Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast Mild weather continues. The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for continued mild temperatures. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday is calling for continued warmth across the region.

Forecasters expect a mostly cloudy, breezy day with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the mid 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 75° 58°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 70° 53°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 76° 63°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 79° 53°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 59° 49°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 58° 48°

Mon Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 63° 48° Down Arrow