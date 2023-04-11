Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday is calling for continued warmth across the region.
Forecasters expect a mostly cloudy, breezy day with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the mid 70s.
