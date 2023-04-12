Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for summerlike conditions across the region.
Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching well into the 80s in many spots. Some coastal locations will be a bit cooler.
Warm weather continues on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s and 80s.
