Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

Summerlike warmth.

Boston College students sit on a wall at the BC campus.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for summerlike conditions. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for summerlike conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching well into the 80s in many spots. Some coastal locations will be a bit cooler.

Warm weather continues on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s and 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 12
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    71° 52°
  • Thu April 13
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    80° 63°
  • Fri April 14
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    79° 49°
  • Sat April 15
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    59° 47°
  • Sun April 16
    Showers
    Showers
    53° 48°
  • Mon April 17
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    61° 48°
  • Tue April 18
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    62° 44°