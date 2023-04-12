Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast Summerlike warmth. The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for summerlike conditions. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for summerlike conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching well into the 80s in many spots. Some coastal locations will be a bit cooler.

Warm weather continues on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s and 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 71° 52°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 80° 63°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 79° 49°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 59° 47°

Sun Showers Showers 53° 48°

Mon Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 61° 48°

Tue Cloudy Cloudy 62° 44° Down Arrow