Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

A warm start with an afternoon sea breeze.

People sit on a hillside of the Boston Common.
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for more warm conditions. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for more unseasonably warm weather, but big changes are on the way this weekend.

Forecasters expect partly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the 80s before a sea breeze arrives and cools things off close to the coast.

Temperatures plunge Friday night ahead of much cooler weather on Saturday and Sunday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 13
    Sunny
    Sunny
    85° 64°
  • Fri April 14
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    75° 48°
  • Sat April 15
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    57° 47°
  • Sun April 16
    Rain
    Rain
    53° 48°
  • Mon April 17
    Showers
    Showers
    56° 48°
  • Tue April 18
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    59° 44°
  • Wed April 19
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    55° 44°