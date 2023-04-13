Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for more unseasonably warm weather, but big changes are on the way this weekend.
Forecasters expect partly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the 80s before a sea breeze arrives and cools things off close to the coast.
Temperatures plunge Friday night ahead of much cooler weather on Saturday and Sunday.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.