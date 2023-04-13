Weather Map: Here’s how hot it will feel in Mass. on Thursday “The calendar says April, but it will be feeling like July out there by this afternoon as temperatures soar well into the 80s!” Suzanne Kreiter / The Boston Globe, File

Time to break out the summer attire.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that Massachusetts and the rest of southern New England are in for summer-like temperatures on Thursday.

“The calendar says April, but it will be feeling like July out there by this afternoon as temperatures soar well into the 80s!” service meteorologists said.

How high will the temperatures reach? The service is predicting with the near-record highs it could feel as warm as 84 degrees in the Boston area, while some spots in Western Massachusetts could see temperatures climb to 90.

It will be the first day since September that 80-degree weather will be making an appearance for many areas away from the coast.

“Enjoy this beautiful Summer preview of a day, southern New England!” the forecasters wrote.

[Very Warm, Summerlike Thursday!] Full sun & west breezes to bring a summerlike feel to today.



Many areas away from the coast are expected to see their first 80+ degree day since last Sept, with upper 80s in the CT Valley! It remains dry, so fire weather concerns will continue. pic.twitter.com/34KaVs0WRl — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) April 13, 2023