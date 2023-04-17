Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday is calling for dry, breezy conditions.
Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the upper 50s.
Dry weather continues on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and highs again in the upper 50s.
