Boston weather: Here's what to expect from Tuesday's forecast
Mostly cloudy and breezy.

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday is calling for dry, breezy conditions.

Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Dry weather continues on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and highs again in the upper 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 55° 50°

Tue Showers Showers 60° 44°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 57° 44°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 62° 47°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 57° 50°

Sat Showers Showers 59° 52°

Sun Showers Showers 63° 47° Down Arrow