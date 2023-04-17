Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

Mostly cloudy and breezy.

A cloudy morning in South Boston didn’t deter this jogger from a run.
The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for mostly cloudy skies. Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday is calling for dry, breezy conditions.

Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Dry weather continues on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and highs again in the upper 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 17
    Showers
    Showers
    55° 50°
  • Tue April 18
    Showers
    Showers
    60° 44°
  • Wed April 19
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    57° 44°
  • Thu April 20
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    62° 47°
  • Fri April 21
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    57° 50°
  • Sat April 22
    Showers
    Showers
    59° 52°
  • Sun April 23
    Showers
    Showers
    63° 47°