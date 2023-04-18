Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. The Boston weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast calls for dry, pleasant conditions over the next several days.

Wednesday will be breezy and feature a mix of sun and clouds, according to forecasters. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Thursday looks partly sunny with highs reaching the 60s in many spots.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 60° 41°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 55° 41°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 62° 50°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 61° 47°

Sat Overcast Overcast 56° 49°

Sun Showers Showers 56° 46°

Mon Overcast Overcast 57° 43° Down Arrow