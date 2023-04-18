Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.

A wide brim hat was a nice fashion accessory to keep the sun off ones head while seated on a bench in the Boston Public Garden.
The Boston weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast calls for dry, pleasant conditions over the next several days.

Wednesday will be breezy and feature a mix of sun and clouds, according to forecasters. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Thursday looks partly sunny with highs reaching the 60s in many spots.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 18
    Showers
    Showers
    60° 41°
  • Wed April 19
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    55° 41°
  • Thu April 20
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    62° 50°
  • Fri April 21
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    61° 47°
  • Sat April 22
    Overcast
    Overcast
    56° 49°
  • Sun April 23
    Showers
    Showers
    56° 46°
  • Mon April 24
    Overcast
    Overcast
    57° 43°