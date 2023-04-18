Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Boston weather forecast calls for dry, pleasant conditions over the next several days.
Wednesday will be breezy and feature a mix of sun and clouds, according to forecasters. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
Thursday looks partly sunny with highs reaching the 60s in many spots.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.