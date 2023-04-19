Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston weather forecast for the rest of the work week calls for continued pleasant conditions.
Thursday will feature partly sunny skies with high temperatures ranging from the 50s near the coast to the 60s inland, according to forecasters.
Similar weather is expected on Friday.
