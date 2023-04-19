Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast Partly sunny skies. The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for partly sunny skies. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for the rest of the work week calls for continued pleasant conditions.

Thursday will feature partly sunny skies with high temperatures ranging from the 50s near the coast to the 60s inland, according to forecasters.

Similar weather is expected on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 52° 41°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 62° 47°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 58° 47°

Sat Overcast Overcast 54° 47°

Sun Rain Rain 54° 45°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 60° 45°

Tue Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 60° 45° Down Arrow