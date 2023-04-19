Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

Partly sunny skies.

A jogger enjoys a run along the South Boston waterfront.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for partly sunny skies. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for the rest of the work week calls for continued pleasant conditions.

Thursday will feature partly sunny skies with high temperatures ranging from the 50s near the coast to the 60s inland, according to forecasters.

Similar weather is expected on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 19
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    52° 41°
  • Thu April 20
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    62° 47°
  • Fri April 21
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    58° 47°
  • Sat April 22
    Overcast
    Overcast
    54° 47°
  • Sun April 23
    Rain
    Rain
    54° 45°
  • Mon April 24
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    60° 45°
  • Tue April 25
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    60° 45°