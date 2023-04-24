Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

Mostly cloudy with chances for showers.

A woman took cover from the rain under an umbrella as she passed by a bed of tulips in the Public Garden.
The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for mostly cloudy skies and chances for showers. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for gray skies and chances for showers.

Forecasters expect a mostly cloudy day with chances for showers and even a few scattered thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 24
    Showers
    56° 43°
  • Tue April 25
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    55° 42°
  • Wed April 26
    Partly sunny with showers
    55° 44°
  • Thu April 27
    Mostly cloudy
    54° 44°
  • Fri April 28
    Mostly cloudy
    56° 44°
  • Sat April 29
    Cloudy
    56° 46°
  • Sun April 30
    Rain
    57° 49°