Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for gray skies and chances for showers.
Forecasters expect a mostly cloudy day with chances for showers and even a few scattered thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday.
