Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast Mostly cloudy with chances for showers. The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for mostly cloudy skies and chances for showers. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for gray skies and chances for showers.

Forecasters expect a mostly cloudy day with chances for showers and even a few scattered thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 56° 43°

Tue Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 55° 42°

Wed Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 55° 44°

Thu Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 54° 44°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 56° 44°

Sat Cloudy Cloudy 56° 46°

Sun Rain Rain 57° 49° Down Arrow