Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Partly cloudy skies.

People walk under blooming cherry blossom trees in the Arnold Arboretum.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for partly cloudy skies. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday is calling for a quiet, seasonable day.

Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the 50s. There will be very slight chances for scattered showers.

Similar conditions are expected on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 25
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    57° 43°
  • Wed April 26
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    51° 43°
  • Thu April 27
    Showers
    Showers
    55° 44°
  • Fri April 28
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    56° 46°
  • Sat April 29
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    56° 46°
  • Sun April 30
    Rain
    Rain
    52° 46°
  • Mon May 01
    Rain
    Rain
    57° 48°