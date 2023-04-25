Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast Partly cloudy skies. The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for partly cloudy skies. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday is calling for a quiet, seasonable day.

Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the 50s. There will be very slight chances for scattered showers.

Similar conditions are expected on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 57° 43°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 51° 43°

Thu Showers Showers 55° 44°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 56° 46°

Sat Cloudy Cloudy 56° 46°

Sun Rain Rain 52° 46°

Mon Rain Rain 57° 48° Down Arrow