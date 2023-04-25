Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday is calling for a quiet, seasonable day.
Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the 50s. There will be very slight chances for scattered showers.
Similar conditions are expected on Thursday.
