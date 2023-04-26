Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

A rainy day on the Public Garden in Boston.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for chances for scattered showers. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for gray and possibly wet conditions.

Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies along with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 50s in many spots.

Friday will see more sunshine with temperatures warming into the 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 26
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    52° 44°
  • Thu April 27
    Showers
    Showers
    53° 45°
  • Fri April 28
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    58° 46°
  • Sat April 29
    Showers
    Showers
    54° 46°
  • Sun April 30
    Showers
    Showers
    55° 49°
  • Mon May 01
    Rain
    Rain
    65° 48°
  • Tue May 02
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    60° 47°