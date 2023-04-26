Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for gray and possibly wet conditions.
Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies along with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 50s in many spots.
Friday will see more sunshine with temperatures warming into the 60s.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.