Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for chances for scattered showers. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for gray and possibly wet conditions.

Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies along with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 50s in many spots.

Friday will see more sunshine with temperatures warming into the 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 52° 44°

Thu Showers Showers 53° 45°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 58° 46°

Sat Showers Showers 54° 46°

Sun Showers Showers 55° 49°

Mon Rain Rain 65° 48°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 60° 47° Down Arrow