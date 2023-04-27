Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for dry, pleasant conditions.
Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and high temperatures reaching the 50s near the coast and the 60s well inland.
Showers are possible from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.
