Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

A mix of sun and clouds.

A jogger enjoys a run along the South Boston waterfront.
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for a mix of sun and clouds. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for dry, pleasant conditions.

Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and high temperatures reaching the 50s near the coast and the 60s well inland.

Showers are possible from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 27
    Showers
    56° 45°
  • Fri April 28
    Intermittent clouds
    57° 47°
  • Sat April 29
    Showers
    54° 46°
  • Sun April 30
    Rain
    53° 49°
  • Mon May 01
    Rain
    65° 48°
  • Tue May 02
    Mostly cloudy
    60° 47°
  • Wed May 03
    Cloudy
    58° 48°