Weather Boston weather: Here's what to expect from Friday's forecast

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for dry, pleasant conditions.

Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and high temperatures reaching the 50s near the coast and the 60s well inland.

Showers are possible from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 56° 45°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 57° 47°

Sat Showers Showers 54° 46°

Sun Rain Rain 53° 49°

Mon Rain Rain 65° 48°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 60° 47°

Wed Cloudy Cloudy 58° 48° Down Arrow