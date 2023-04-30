Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast Partly sunny and mild. The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for mild temperatures. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast calls for a mild, pleasant Monday followed by several days of cooler, unsettled conditions.

Forecasters expect a partly sunny, breezy day with high temperatures in the 60s.

After that, cooler days with chances for showers are in the forecast for the remainder of the work week.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain Rain 55° 53°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 66° 49°

Tue Showers Showers 55° 47°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 56° 43°

Thu Cloudy Cloudy 50° 44°

Fri Showers Showers 53° 47°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 62° 51° Down Arrow