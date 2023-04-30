Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast

Partly sunny and mild.

People sit on a hillside of the Boston Common.
The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for mild temperatures. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast calls for a mild, pleasant Monday followed by several days of cooler, unsettled conditions.

Forecasters expect a partly sunny, breezy day with high temperatures in the 60s.

After that, cooler days with chances for showers are in the forecast for the remainder of the work week.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today April 30
    Rain
    Rain
    55° 53°
  • Mon May 01
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    66° 49°
  • Tue May 02
    Showers
    Showers
    55° 47°
  • Wed May 03
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    56° 43°
  • Thu May 04
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    50° 44°
  • Fri May 05
    Showers
    Showers
    53° 47°
  • Sat May 06
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    62° 51°