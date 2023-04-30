Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston weather forecast calls for a mild, pleasant Monday followed by several days of cooler, unsettled conditions.
Forecasters expect a partly sunny, breezy day with high temperatures in the 60s.
After that, cooler days with chances for showers are in the forecast for the remainder of the work week.
