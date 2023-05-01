Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast Cloudy and cool with chances for showers. The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for cloudy skies and chances for showers. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday will see the beginning of a stretch of cool, wet days.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies with chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 50s.

Similar weather is in the forecast for much of the work week.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 64° 48°

Tue Showers Showers 56° 45°

Wed Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 53° 43°

Thu Showers Showers 50° 44°

Fri Showers Showers 53° 45°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 62° 49°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 68° 54° Down Arrow