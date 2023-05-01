Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

Cloudy and cool with chances for showers.

A woman took cover from the rain under an umbrella as she passed by a bed of tulips in the Public Garden.
The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for cloudy skies and chances for showers. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday will see the beginning of a stretch of cool, wet days.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies with chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 50s.

Similar weather is in the forecast for much of the work week.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 01
    Partly sunny with showers
    64° 48°
  • Tue May 02
    Showers
    56° 45°
  • Wed May 03
    Partly sunny with showers
    53° 43°
  • Thu May 04
    Showers
    50° 44°
  • Fri May 05
    Showers
    53° 45°
  • Sat May 06
    Partly sunny
    62° 49°
  • Sun May 07
    Partly sunny
    68° 54°