Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday will see the beginning of a stretch of cool, wet days.
Forecasters expect cloudy skies with chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 50s.
Similar weather is in the forecast for much of the work week.
