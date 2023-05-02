Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast Mostly cloudy and cool with chances for showers. The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for cool temperatures and chances for showers. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for another cool, gray day.

Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 50s. There will be chances for spot showers.

Cool weather continues on Thursday along with more chances for rain.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 61° 46°

Wed Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 56° 44°

Thu Rain Rain 50° 44°

Fri Showers Showers 56° 47°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 66° 52°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 68° 53°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 71° 55° Down Arrow