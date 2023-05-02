Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Mostly cloudy and cool with chances for showers.

Boston showers seen from Beacon Hill by Pinckney Street.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for cool temperatures and chances for showers. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for another cool, gray day.

Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 50s. There will be chances for spot showers.

Cool weather continues on Thursday along with more chances for rain.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 02
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    61° 46°
  • Wed May 03
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    56° 44°
  • Thu May 04
    Rain
    Rain
    50° 44°
  • Fri May 05
    Showers
    Showers
    56° 47°
  • Sat May 06
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    66° 52°
  • Sun May 07
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    68° 53°
  • Mon May 08
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    71° 55°