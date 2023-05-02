Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for another cool, gray day.
Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 50s. There will be chances for spot showers.
Cool weather continues on Thursday along with more chances for rain.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.