Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

Cool with chances for showers.

Boston weather -- A woman keeps her clothes dry as she walked up the hill.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for cool temperatures and scattered showers. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday is calling for another cool, sometimes wet day.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies with chances for showers. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday looks gray and cool as well before sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive for the weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  Today May 04
    Showers
    Showers
    48° 46°
  Fri May 05
    Showers
    Showers
    51° 47°
  Sat May 06
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    68° 52°
  Sun May 07
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    70° 53°
  Mon May 08
    Sunny
    Sunny
    71° 53°
  Tue May 09
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    59° 49°
  Wed May 10
    Showers
    Showers
    59° 49°