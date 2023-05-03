Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast Cool with chances for showers. The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for cool temperatures and scattered showers. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday is calling for another cool, sometimes wet day.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies with chances for showers. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday looks gray and cool as well before sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive for the weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 48° 46°

Fri Showers Showers 51° 47°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 68° 52°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 70° 53°

Mon Sunny Sunny 71° 53°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 59° 49°

Wed Showers Showers 59° 49° Down Arrow