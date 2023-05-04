Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast A cloudy, cool day. The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for a cool day with cloudy skies. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast is calling for an eventual end to our recent stretch of cool, wet conditions.

Friday looks like a cloudy day with scattered showers possible, according to forecasters. High temperature will be in the low 50s.

Big changes are in store beginning on Saturday when sunshine returns along with weekend highs reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 48° 45°

Fri Showers Showers 51° 46°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 68° 52°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 70° 53°

Mon Sunny Sunny 71° 53°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 63° 49°

Wed Showers Showers 59° 49° Down Arrow