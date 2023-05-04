Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

A cloudy, cool day.

People walk under blooming cherry blossom trees in the Arnold Arboretum.
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for a cool day with cloudy skies. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast is calling for an eventual end to our recent stretch of cool, wet conditions.

Friday looks like a cloudy day with scattered showers possible, according to forecasters. High temperature will be in the low 50s.

Big changes are in store beginning on Saturday when sunshine returns along with weekend highs reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 04
    Showers
    48° 45°
  • Fri May 05
    Showers
    51° 46°
  • Sat May 06
    Intermittent clouds
    68° 52°
  • Sun May 07
    Mostly sunny
    70° 53°
  • Mon May 08
    Sunny
    71° 53°
  • Tue May 09
    Intermittent clouds
    63° 49°
  • Wed May 10
    Showers
    59° 49°