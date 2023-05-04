Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston weather forecast is calling for an eventual end to our recent stretch of cool, wet conditions.
Friday looks like a cloudy day with scattered showers possible, according to forecasters. High temperature will be in the low 50s.
Big changes are in store beginning on Saturday when sunshine returns along with weekend highs reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.
