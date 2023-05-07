Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast Sunny, breezy, and mild. The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for sunshine and mild temperatures. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Monday is calling for picture-perfect conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect a sunny, breezy day with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s.

It will be cooler on Tuesday, but still another pleasant day with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 79° 57°

Mon Sunny Sunny 73° 49°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 61° 47°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 68° 54°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 77° 58°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 76° 59°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 73° 56°