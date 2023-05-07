Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Boston weather forecast for Monday is calling for picture-perfect conditions across the region.
Forecasters expect a sunny, breezy day with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s.
It will be cooler on Tuesday, but still another pleasant day with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.