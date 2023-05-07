Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast

Sunny, breezy, and mild.

A woman has a warm moment with her 18 month old Golden Doodle Lincoln at Castle Island.
The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for sunshine and mild temperatures. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Monday is calling for picture-perfect conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect a sunny, breezy day with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s.

It will be cooler on Tuesday, but still another pleasant day with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 07
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    79° 57°
  • Mon May 08
    Sunny
    Sunny
    73° 49°
  • Tue May 09
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    61° 47°
  • Wed May 10
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    68° 54°
  • Thu May 11
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    77° 58°
  • Fri May 12
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    76° 59°
  • Sat May 13
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    73° 56°