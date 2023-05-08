Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for a cooldown across the region.
Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds with gusty winds and high temperatures only in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Mild weather returns on Wednesday with sunny skies and highs in the 70s.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.