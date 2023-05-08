Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

Cooler with a mix of sun and clouds.

Boston weather -- A good day to play with a friend on the Esplanade.
The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for a mx of sun and clouds. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for a cooldown across the region.

Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds with gusty winds and high temperatures only in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Mild weather returns on Wednesday with sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 08
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    75° 50°
  • Tue May 09
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    59° 46°
  • Wed May 10
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    71° 56°
  • Thu May 11
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    79° 58°
  • Fri May 12
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    74° 59°
  • Sat May 13
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    76° 54°
  • Sun May 14
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    65° 54°