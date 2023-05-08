Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast Cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for a mx of sun and clouds. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for a cooldown across the region.

Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds with gusty winds and high temperatures only in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Mild weather returns on Wednesday with sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 75° 50°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 59° 46°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 71° 56°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 79° 58°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 74° 59°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 76° 54°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 65° 54° Down Arrow