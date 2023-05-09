Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast Sunny with highs in the 70s. The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for sunshine and mild temps. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for a rebound from Tuesday’s cool temperatures.

Forecasters expect lots of sunshine and high temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s.

Summerlike weather is on tap for Thursday and Friday with sunshine and highs approaching 80 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 57° 46°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 71° 57°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 79° 58°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 76° 61°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 76° 54°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 65° 51°

Mon Showers Showers 60° 45° Down Arrow