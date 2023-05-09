Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for a rebound from Tuesday’s cool temperatures.
Forecasters expect lots of sunshine and high temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s.
Summerlike weather is on tap for Thursday and Friday with sunshine and highs approaching 80 degrees.
