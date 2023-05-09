Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Sunny with highs in the 70s.

Boston weather -- A good day to walk with friends on Marlborough Street in the Back Bay.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for sunshine and mild temps. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for a rebound from Tuesday’s cool temperatures.

Forecasters expect lots of sunshine and high temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s.

Summerlike weather is on tap for Thursday and Friday with sunshine and highs approaching 80 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 09
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    57° 46°
  • Wed May 10
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    71° 57°
  • Thu May 11
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    79° 58°
  • Fri May 12
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    76° 61°
  • Sat May 13
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    76° 54°
  • Sun May 14
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    65° 51°
  • Mon May 15
    Showers
    Showers
    60° 45°