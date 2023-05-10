Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast Sunny skies and summer-like warmth. The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for sunshine and warm temperatures. Barry Chin/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast is calling for a couple of summer-like days to end the workweek.

Thursday will feature sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, according to forecasters. There will be slight chances for scattered showers or thunderstorms, but many areas will remain dry.

Friday will see partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with continued chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 73° 56°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 78° 59°

Fri Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 83° 61°

Sat Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 76° 54°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 65° 51°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 68° 53°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 68° 54° Down Arrow