Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

The Boston weather forecast is calling for a couple of summer-like days to end the workweek.
Thursday will feature sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, according to forecasters. There will be slight chances for scattered showers or thunderstorms, but many areas will remain dry.
Friday will see partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with continued chances for showers and thunderstorms.
