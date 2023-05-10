Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

Sunny skies and summer-like warmth.

Boston weather -- Beachgoers at South Boston's beaches.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for sunshine and warm temperatures. Barry Chin/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast is calling for a couple of summer-like days to end the workweek.

Thursday will feature sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, according to forecasters. There will be slight chances for scattered showers or thunderstorms, but many areas will remain dry.

Friday will see partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with continued chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 10
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    73° 56°
  • Thu May 11
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    78° 59°
  • Fri May 12
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    83° 61°
  • Sat May 13
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    76° 54°
  • Sun May 14
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    65° 51°
  • Mon May 15
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    68° 53°
  • Tue May 16
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    68° 54°