Weather Boston weather: Here's what to expect from Monday's forecast Mostly sunny and warm.

The Boston weather forecast calls for a couple of warm, beautiful days to start the work week.

Monday will be a mostly sunny, breezy day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, according to forecasters.

Tuesday will see continued sunshine with highs reaching the 80s in some spots.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 66° 51°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 77° 59°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 79° 53°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 62° 44°

Thu Sunny Sunny 61° 48°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 68° 54°

Sat Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 66° 53° Down Arrow