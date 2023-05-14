Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston weather forecast calls for a couple of warm, beautiful days to start the work week.
Monday will be a mostly sunny, breezy day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, according to forecasters.
Tuesday will see continued sunshine with highs reaching the 80s in some spots.
