Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast

Mostly sunny and warm.

Boston weather -- Waltham holds her 9 month old son Grayson so he could better see the lilacs in bloom at Arnold Arboretum.
The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for a warm, sunny day. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast calls for a couple of warm, beautiful days to start the work week.

Monday will be a mostly sunny, breezy day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, according to forecasters.

Tuesday will see continued sunshine with highs reaching the 80s in some spots.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 14
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    66° 51°
  • Mon May 15
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    77° 59°
  • Tue May 16
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    79° 53°
  • Wed May 17
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    62° 44°
  • Thu May 18
    Sunny
    Sunny
    61° 48°
  • Fri May 19
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    68° 54°
  • Sat May 20
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    66° 53°