Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for a summer-like day before things cool down midweek.
Forecasters expect a mostly sunny, breezy day with high temperatures in the 80s in many spots.
Wednesday will feature sunshine, but highs will fall back into the low 60s. Similar conditions are expected on Thursday.
