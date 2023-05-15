Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

Mostly sunny and warm.

A woman has a warm moment with her 18 month old Golden Doodle Lincoln at Castle Island.
The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for sunshine and warm temperatures. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for a summer-like day before things cool down midweek.

Forecasters expect a mostly sunny, breezy day with high temperatures in the 80s in many spots.

Wednesday will feature sunshine, but highs will fall back into the low 60s. Similar conditions are expected on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 15
    Intermittent clouds
    74° 60°
  • Tue May 16
    Mostly sunny
    82° 51°
  • Wed May 17
    Mostly sunny
    62° 44°
  • Thu May 18
    Sunny
    61° 48°
  • Fri May 19
    Partly sunny
    65° 52°
  • Sat May 20
    Intermittent clouds
    66° 56°
  • Sun May 21
    Showers
    67° 53°