Boston weather: Here's what to expect from Tuesday's forecast

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for a summer-like day before things cool down midweek.

Forecasters expect a mostly sunny, breezy day with high temperatures in the 80s in many spots.

Wednesday will feature sunshine, but highs will fall back into the low 60s. Similar conditions are expected on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 74° 60°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 82° 51°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 62° 44°

Thu Sunny Sunny 61° 48°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 65° 52°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 66° 56°

Sun Showers Showers 67° 53° Down Arrow