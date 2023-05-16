Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for tumbling temperatures.
Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, gusty breezes, and high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Wednesday night will be cold with chances for frost in some locations. Thursday looks like another sunny, cool day.
