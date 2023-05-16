Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Mostly sunny and much cooler.

Boston weather -- A woman photographs yellow tulips as she strolls through Boston's Public Garden.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for much cooler temperatures. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for tumbling temperatures.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, gusty breezes, and high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday night will be cold with chances for frost in some locations. Thursday looks like another sunny, cool day.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 16
    Mostly cloudy
    80° 52°
  • Wed May 17
    Mostly sunny
    62° 43°
  • Thu May 18
    Sunny
    63° 48°
  • Fri May 19
    Partly sunny
    67° 52°
  • Sat May 20
    Showers
    66° 56°
  • Sun May 21
    Intermittent clouds
    74° 57°
  • Mon May 22
    Mostly sunny
    67° 51°