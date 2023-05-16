Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast Mostly sunny and much cooler. The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for much cooler temperatures. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for tumbling temperatures.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, gusty breezes, and high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday night will be cold with chances for frost in some locations. Thursday looks like another sunny, cool day.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 80° 52°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 62° 43°

Thu Sunny Sunny 63° 48°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 67° 52°

Sat Showers Showers 66° 56°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 74° 57°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 67° 51° Down Arrow