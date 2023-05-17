Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

Sunny and pleasant after a chilly start.

Boston weather -- The Massachusetts Avenue Bridge as seen from View Boston, the viewing platform on the upper floors of the Prudential tower.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for sunshine and highs in the 60s. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for a chilly start with a nice afternoon warm-up.

Forecasters expect sunny skies with morning temperatures only in the 40s. By afternoon, highs will reach the low 60s.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 17
    Partly sunny
    59° 42°
  • Thu May 18
    Sunny
    62° 48°
  • Fri May 19
    Intermittent clouds
    70° 55°
  • Sat May 20
    Rain
    63° 58°
  • Sun May 21
    Mostly cloudy
    71° 57°
  • Mon May 22
    Partly sunny
    67° 51°
  • Tue May 23
    Mostly sunny
    63° 51°