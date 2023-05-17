Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for a chilly start with a nice afternoon warm-up.
Forecasters expect sunny skies with morning temperatures only in the 40s. By afternoon, highs will reach the low 60s.
Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.