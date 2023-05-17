Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast Sunny and pleasant after a chilly start. The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for sunshine and highs in the 60s. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for a chilly start with a nice afternoon warm-up.

Forecasters expect sunny skies with morning temperatures only in the 40s. By afternoon, highs will reach the low 60s.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 59° 42°

Thu Sunny Sunny 62° 48°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 70° 55°

Sat Rain Rain 63° 58°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 71° 57°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 67° 51°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 63° 51° Down Arrow