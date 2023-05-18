Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

A mostly sunny day.

Boston weather -- Sterling the Golden Retriever enjoys some ice cream with his mom Jen Doliber as they spend the afternoon at Patriot Place shopping mall.
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for a mostly sunny day. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for pleasant, seasonable conditions.

Forecasters expect a mostly sunny, breeze day with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

Rain, possibly heavy at times, is in the forecast for Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 18
    Sunny
    63° 47°
  • Fri May 19
    Intermittent clouds
    68° 53°
  • Sat May 20
    Rain
    63° 58°
  • Sun May 21
    Mostly cloudy
    73° 54°
  • Mon May 22
    Mostly sunny
    60° 47°
  • Tue May 23
    Mostly sunny
    61° 51°
  • Wed May 24
    Mostly sunny
    69° 54°