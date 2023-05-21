Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast

A mostly sunny day.

Boston weather , MA. 05/16/23 - Kenmore Square, Commonwealth Avenue, and the Citgo sign.
The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for mostly sunny skies. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for dry, quiet weather across the region.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 60s near the coast and in the upper 60s to low 70s inland.

Similarly pleasant weather is expected on Tuesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 21
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    75° 57°
  • Mon May 22
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    61° 50°
  • Tue May 23
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    61° 51°
  • Wed May 24
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    65° 51°
  • Thu May 25
    Overcast
    Overcast
    57° 49°
  • Fri May 26
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    59° 49°
  • Sat May 27
    Showers
    Showers
    59° 51°