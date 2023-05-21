Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for dry, quiet weather across the region.
Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 60s near the coast and in the upper 60s to low 70s inland.
Similarly pleasant weather is expected on Tuesday.
