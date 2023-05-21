Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast A mostly sunny day. The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for mostly sunny skies. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for dry, quiet weather across the region.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 60s near the coast and in the upper 60s to low 70s inland.

Similarly pleasant weather is expected on Tuesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 75° 57°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 61° 50°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 61° 51°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 65° 51°

Thu Overcast Overcast 57° 49°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 59° 49°

Sat Showers Showers 59° 51° Down Arrow