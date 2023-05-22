Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for continued dry, pleasant conditions.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the 60s. It will be coolest along the coast.

Wednesday looks partly sunny and warmer with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day and during the evening.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  Today May 22
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    60° 49°
  Tue May 23
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    62° 50°
  Wed May 24
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    70° 47°
  Thu May 25
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    61° 49°
  Fri May 26
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    62° 52°
  Sat May 27
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    69° 56°
  Sun May 28
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    70° 58°