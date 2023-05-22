Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast More dry, pleasant weather. The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for another pleasant day. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for continued dry, pleasant conditions.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the 60s. It will be coolest along the coast.

Wednesday looks partly sunny and warmer with chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day and during the evening.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 60° 49°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 62° 50°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 70° 47°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 61° 49°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 62° 52°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 69° 56°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 70° 58° Down Arrow