Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Partly sunny and mild.

New towers built over the Massachusetts Turnpike as seen from View Boston, the viewing platform on the upper floors of the Prudential tower.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for partly sunny skies. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for a mild, pleasant day across the region.

Forecasters are expecting partly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the 70s in many locations.

Thursday will see mostly sunny skies with cooler temperatures.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 23
    Hazy sunshine
    Hazy sunshine
    59° 49°
  • Wed May 24
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    69° 50°
  • Thu May 25
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    63° 49°
  • Fri May 26
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    67° 52°
  • Sat May 27
    Sunny
    Sunny
    69° 58°
  • Sun May 28
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    76° 61°
  • Mon May 29
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    71° 55°