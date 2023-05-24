Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast Mostly sunny and breezy. The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for mostly sunny skies. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast calls for dry, pleasant conditions for the rest of the work week.

Forecasters expect a mostly sunny, breezy day on Thursday with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Similar weather is expected on Friday ahead of a beautiful Memorial Day Weekend that will feature sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 71° 49°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 64° 49°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 66° 52°

Sat Sunny Sunny 73° 55°

Sun Sunny Sunny 74° 61°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 75° 59°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 77° 61° Down Arrow