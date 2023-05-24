Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

Mostly sunny and breezy.

Boston weather -- The Walker Memorial and MIT Sailing Pavilion on the Charles River
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for mostly sunny skies. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast calls for dry, pleasant conditions for the rest of the work week.

Forecasters expect a mostly sunny, breezy day on Thursday with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Similar weather is expected on Friday ahead of a beautiful Memorial Day Weekend that will feature sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 24
    Partly sunny with showers
    71° 49°
  • Thu May 25
    Mostly sunny
    64° 49°
  • Fri May 26
    Mostly sunny
    66° 52°
  • Sat May 27
    Sunny
    73° 55°
  • Sun May 28
    Sunny
    74° 61°
  • Mon May 29
    Mostly sunny
    75° 59°
  • Tue May 30
    Partly sunny
    77° 61°