Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

The Boston weather forecast calls for dry, pleasant conditions for the rest of the work week.
Forecasters expect a mostly sunny, breezy day on Thursday with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Similar weather is expected on Friday ahead of a beautiful Memorial Day Weekend that will feature sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s.
