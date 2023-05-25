Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

A mostly sunny day.

A woman has a warm moment with her 18 month old Golden Doodle Lincoln at Castle Island.
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for mostly sunny skies. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for bright, beautiful conditions with a holiday weekend warmup on the way.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. It will be coolest along the coast.

Sunny weather is expected Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 25
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    66° 50°
  • Fri May 26
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    65° 51°
  • Sat May 27
    Sunny
    Sunny
    73° 58°
  • Sun May 28
    Sunny
    Sunny
    81° 61°
  • Mon May 29
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    70° 52°
  • Tue May 30
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    64° 53°
  • Wed May 31
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    73° 61°