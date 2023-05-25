Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast A mostly sunny day. The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for mostly sunny skies. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for bright, beautiful conditions with a holiday weekend warmup on the way.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. It will be coolest along the coast.

Sunny weather is expected Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 66° 50°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 65° 51°

Sat Sunny Sunny 73° 58°

Sun Sunny Sunny 81° 61°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 70° 52°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 64° 53°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 73° 61° Down Arrow