Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for bright, beautiful conditions with a holiday weekend warmup on the way.
Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. It will be coolest along the coast.
Sunny weather is expected Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 70s and 80s.
