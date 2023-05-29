Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

Sunny and pleasant.

Boston weather -- The Massachusetts Avenue Bridge as seen from View Boston, the viewing platform on the upper floors of the Prudential tower.
The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for sunny skies. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for pleasant, seasonable conditions.

Forecasters expect sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the 70s, with cooler readings near the coast. It may appear hazy at times, due to smoke from Nova Scotia fires.

Temperatures warm up for the second half of the week with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 29
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    67° 50°
  • Tue May 30
    Sunny
    Sunny
    63° 50°
  • Wed May 31
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    73° 57°
  • Thu June 01
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    82° 63°
  • Fri June 02
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    82° 55°
  • Sat June 03
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    62° 52°
  • Sun June 04
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    62° 53°