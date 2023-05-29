Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for pleasant, seasonable conditions.
Forecasters expect sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the 70s, with cooler readings near the coast. It may appear hazy at times, due to smoke from Nova Scotia fires.
Temperatures warm up for the second half of the week with highs in the 70s and 80s.
