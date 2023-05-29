Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast Sunny and pleasant. The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for sunny skies. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for pleasant, seasonable conditions.

Forecasters expect sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the 70s, with cooler readings near the coast. It may appear hazy at times, due to smoke from Nova Scotia fires.

Temperatures warm up for the second half of the week with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 67° 50°

Tue Sunny Sunny 63° 50°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 73° 57°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 82° 63°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 82° 55°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 62° 52°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 62° 53° Down Arrow