Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast Sunny and mild. The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for sunny skies. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for beautiful conditions to close out the month of May.

Forecasters expect sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the 70s close to the coast with chances for 80-degree highs well inland.

Dry and warmer weather is expected on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 61° 48°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 75° 59°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 82° 63°

Fri Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 82° 58°

Sat Overcast Overcast 62° 50°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 62° 53°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 66° 55° Down Arrow