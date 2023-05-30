Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for beautiful conditions to close out the month of May.
Forecasters expect sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the 70s close to the coast with chances for 80-degree highs well inland.
Dry and warmer weather is expected on Thursday.
