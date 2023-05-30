Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Sunny and mild.

Boston weather , MA. 05/16/23 - Kenmore Square, Commonwealth Avenue, and the Citgo sign.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for sunny skies. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for beautiful conditions to close out the month of May.

Forecasters expect sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the 70s close to the coast with chances for 80-degree highs well inland.

Dry and warmer weather is expected on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 30
    Partly sunny
    61° 48°
  • Wed May 31
    Mostly sunny
    75° 59°
  • Thu June 01
    Intermittent clouds
    82° 63°
  • Fri June 02
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    82° 58°
  • Sat June 03
    Overcast
    62° 50°
  • Sun June 04
    Intermittent clouds
    62° 53°
  • Mon June 05
    Intermittent clouds
    66° 55°