Boston weather: Here's what to expect from Thursday's forecast A sunny, warm day. The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for warm, sunny conditions.

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday is calling for summer-like conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Some inland spots could reach the 90s.

Friday will be another warm day with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Much cooler weather is expected over the weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 71° 57°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 85° 64°

Fri Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 84° 55°

Sat Showers Showers 58° 50°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 58° 50°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 65° 55°

Tue Showers Showers 68° 57° Down Arrow