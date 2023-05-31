Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

A sunny, warm day.

Boston weather , MA - 5/31/2023: John Kiely works on the dock at Rowes Wharf Marina in Boston.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for warm, sunny conditions. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday is calling for summer-like conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Some inland spots could reach the 90s.

Friday will be another warm day with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Much cooler weather is expected over the weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today May 31
    Mostly sunny
    71° 57°
  • Thu June 01
    Partly sunny
    85° 64°
  • Fri June 02
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    84° 55°
  • Sat June 03
    Showers
    58° 50°
  • Sun June 04
    Cloudy
    58° 50°
  • Mon June 05
    Intermittent clouds
    65° 55°
  • Tue June 06
    Showers
    68° 57°