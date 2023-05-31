Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday is calling for summer-like conditions across the region.
Forecasters expect sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Some inland spots could reach the 90s.
Friday will be another warm day with chances for showers and thunderstorms.
Much cooler weather is expected over the weekend.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.