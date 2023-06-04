Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast

Cool with periods of showers.

Boston weather , MA - 7/1/2020: A woman uses an umbrella to protect herself from the rain on the Harborwalk in the Seaport District of Boston
The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for continued cool, wet conditions. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for more chilly, wet conditions across the region.

Forecasters are calling for periods of showers, especially early in the day. High temperatures in the 50s are expected in many spots.

Temperatures will warm up on Tuesday, along with more chances for showers.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 04
    Showers
    55° 50°
  • Mon June 05
    Showers
    61° 55°
  • Tue June 06
    Partly sunny with showers
    69° 53°
  • Wed June 07
    Showers
    65° 51°
  • Thu June 08
    Intermittent clouds
    63° 54°
  • Fri June 09
    Mostly cloudy
    64° 55°
  • Sat June 10
    Intermittent clouds
    71° 56°