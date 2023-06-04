Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for more chilly, wet conditions across the region.
Forecasters are calling for periods of showers, especially early in the day. High temperatures in the 50s are expected in many spots.
Temperatures will warm up on Tuesday, along with more chances for showers.
