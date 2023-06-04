Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast Cool with periods of showers. The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for continued cool, wet conditions. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for more chilly, wet conditions across the region.

Forecasters are calling for periods of showers, especially early in the day. High temperatures in the 50s are expected in many spots.

Temperatures will warm up on Tuesday, along with more chances for showers.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 55° 50°

Mon Showers Showers 61° 55°

Tue Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 69° 53°

Wed Showers Showers 65° 51°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 63° 54°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 64° 55°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 71° 56° Down Arrow