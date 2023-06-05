Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast Partly sunny with chances for afternoon showers. The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for partly sunny skies. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for a warm-up as well as chances for rain.

Forecasters expect partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon.

More showers are possible on Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain Rain 59° 55°

Tue Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 71° 54°

Wed Showers Showers 67° 51°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 63° 54°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 64° 53°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 71° 58°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 74° 62° Down Arrow