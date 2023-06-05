Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for a warm-up as well as chances for rain.
Forecasters expect partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon.
More showers are possible on Wednesday.
