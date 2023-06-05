Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

Partly sunny with chances for afternoon showers.

Boston weather -- A fisherman walks a jetty by Quonset Point in North Kingston RI.
The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for partly sunny skies. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for a warm-up as well as chances for rain.

Forecasters expect partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon.

More showers are possible on Wednesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 05
    Rain
    59° 55°
  • Tue June 06
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    71° 54°
  • Wed June 07
    Showers
    67° 51°
  • Thu June 08
    Intermittent clouds
    63° 54°
  • Fri June 09
    Mostly cloudy
    64° 53°
  • Sat June 10
    Intermittent clouds
    71° 58°
  • Sun June 11
    Cloudy
    74° 62°