Here’s the forecast in Boston for Wednesday

Forecasters are calling for a mild spring day in Boston on Wednesday, with high temperatures in the mid-60s expected for much of the region.
There is a slight chance of precipitation in the afternoon, before temperatures drop slightly overnight for a cooler day on Thursday.
Despite the temperate weather, it may not be the best day to spend time outside given the wildfire smoke that has made its way over from Canada.
