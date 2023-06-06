Weather

Here’s the forecast in Boston for Wednesday

Highs in the mid-60s.

By Boston.com Staff

Forecasters are calling for a mild spring day in Boston on Wednesday, with high temperatures in the mid-60s expected for much of the region.

There is a slight chance of precipitation in the afternoon, before temperatures drop slightly overnight for a cooler day on Thursday.

Despite the temperate weather, it may not be the best day to spend time outside given the wildfire smoke that has made its way over from Canada.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 06
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    75° 55°
  • Wed June 07
    Showers
    67° 52°
  • Thu June 08
    Partly sunny with showers
    63° 54°
  • Fri June 09
    Thunderstorms
    63° 53°
  • Sat June 10
    Showers
    65° 55°
  • Sun June 11
    Intermittent clouds
    74° 62°
  • Mon June 12
    Cloudy
    74° 60°