Weather Here’s the Boston weather forecast for Monday Warm and partly cloudy. The sun sets over the Boston skyline at the WorldÕs End Reservation on the evening of June 13, 2022. (Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe)

The Boston region is in for a warm June day to kick off the work week on Monday. Forecasters are calling for highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, with partly cloudy skies for much of the day.

Temperatures cool down on Tuesday with some rain expected in the morning.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 75° 61°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 78° 61°

Tue Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 68° 58°

Wed Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 72° 60°

Thu Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 75° 62°

Fri Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 73° 61°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 78° 63° Down Arrow