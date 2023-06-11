Here’s the Boston weather forecast for Monday

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Boston region is in for a warm June day to kick off the work week on Monday. Forecasters are calling for highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, with partly cloudy skies for much of the day.
Temperatures cool down on Tuesday with some rain expected in the morning.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.