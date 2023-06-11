Weather

Here’s the Boston weather forecast for Monday

Warm and partly cloudy.

The sun sets over the Boston skyline at the WorldÕs End Reservation on the evening of June 13, 2022. (Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe)

By Boston.com Staff

The Boston region is in for a warm June day to kick off the work week on Monday. Forecasters are calling for highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, with partly cloudy skies for much of the day.

Temperatures cool down on Tuesday with some rain expected in the morning.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 11
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    75° 61°
  • Mon June 12
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    78° 61°
  • Tue June 13
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    68° 58°
  • Wed June 14
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    72° 60°
  • Thu June 15
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    75° 62°
  • Fri June 16
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    73° 61°
  • Sat June 17
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    78° 63°